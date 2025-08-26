Jimmy Johnson calls out Jerry Jones over Netflix documentary

Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones may have mended fences to a certain degree, but they still do not see eye-to-eye regarding certain aspects of the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty. Johnson made that quite clear with his comments on the new Netflix documentary “America’s Team: The Gambler and his Cowboys.” The documentary traces the Cowboys from Jones’ purchase of the team in 1989 through the 1990s.

Johnson had a speaking engagement Tuesday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Little Rock, Ark., and offered his own comment on the documentary. He said he has only seen snippets of the eight-part series, but thinks that it very much portrays Jones’ version of events.

“We were in Carolina when we were announcing that I was going to go in the ( Cowboys ‘) Ring of Honor and he told an off-color story. I said, ‘Jerry, Jerry.’ He says, ‘No problem. I got final say on editorial content,'” Johnson said, via Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports. “Well, watching the Netflix (documentary), he had final say on what was put in the Netflix documentary. It was definitely the Jerry Jones Documentary.”

Johnson did clarify that his relationship with Jones is “really good” now after years of acrimony, so his criticism is not necessarily personal.

Though he has not seen the whole thing, Johnson was interviewed for the documentary and features prominently in it. What he did see, however, gave him the distinct impression that the program was presented in a way that makes Jones look as good as possible.

Johnson won two Super Bowls in his five-year stint as head coach of the Cowboys, but conflicts with Jones ultimately forced him to leave the job. The two feuded for years until they finally made peace two years ago.

For his part, Jones was surprised that one storyline was left out of the series, so perhaps he did not have total control over what went into it. It still makes the Cowboys look good, so by extension, it makes Jones look good too.