Report: Joe Burrow has torn ACL injury

Joe Burrow’s injury appears to be as severe as initially feared.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Burrow suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against Washington. There may also be additional damage to the quarterback’s knee, but regardless, his rookie season is over.

Burrow suffered the injury in the third quarter when he was hit by two Washington defenders on a pass attempt. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him, and he had to be carted off the field.

It’s an unfortunate blow for the No. 1 overall pick. He’ll finish his season with a respectable 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Expect to see second-year backup Ryan Finley under center for the Bengals for the remainder of the season.