John Harbaugh provides Lamar Jackson injury update

Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ last two games due to an ankle injury, and his status for Week 17 remains up in the air.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that Jackson “has a chance to play” against the Los Angeles Rams. It sounds like the former MVP could be a game-time decision.

"I think Lamar has a chance to play on Sunday, we'll have to see." pic.twitter.com/UP5mMh9Gbg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2021

That update is a little more optimistic than we expected. Jackson threw some passes at practice on Wednesday, and he appeared to have a visible limp. He certainly doesn’t look 100 percent healthy, but the Ravens are fighting for a playoff spot. He may try to play hurt.

Jackson’s ankle injury is clearly more serious than the Ravens initially thought it was. Even if he does suit up against Los Angeles, his mobility will likely be impacted.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports