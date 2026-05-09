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John Harbaugh reveals whether Odell Beckham will join Giants

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Odell Becham Jr with a backwards hat
Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) walks in the bench area during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh provided an update Saturday on the chances that Odell Beckham returns to the team.

The Giants had Beckham in for a visit recently, but the veteran wide receiver left without signing a contract. On Saturday, Harbaugh said that the two sides remain in contact, and they plan to regroup to see if there is a fit between the two sides.

Beckham, Harbaugh noted, wants to play somewhere where he can make a difference, and they are still deciding whether that is the Giants or not.

It is fair to question how much of a difference-maker Beckham can be for any team at this point in his career. Though he is only 33, he has not played much since 2023. The health of his knee is also a legitimate concern.

Despite this, some Giants certainly appear eager to play alongside Beckham. Whether that actually happens or not remains to be seen, and it may be some time before the decision is made.

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