A.J. Brown makes stunning admission about final year in Philly

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has revealed that he intentionally leaked stories to the media during his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles .

In a recent interview, Brown explained that the move was a calculated effort to create internal pressure and motivate his teammates.

Yikes: New Patriots wide receiver AJ Brown admitted to leaking stories about the Eagles to the media to "motivate" the team.



"It was done purposely to give us a push. It gives everything legs to push everyone to be better. I feel like it was okay to do."



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/8ddaJApm69 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 4, 2026

“It was done purposely to give us a push. I knew if I said something in the media, it’s going to propel us to work harder,” Brown said. “If you say what you need to say to the media, which I won’t do anymore, It gives everything legs to push everyone to be better. Because pressure isn’t always a bad thing; it can be a good thing.

“Honestly, I felt like it was okay to do.”

The comments shed new light on the narrative surrounding the Eagles offense and team dynamics throughout the 2025 campaign.

Brown was traded to the Patriots on June 1 in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection. The deal reunited the 28-year-old receiver with head coach Mike Vrabel, his former coach in Tennessee.

While Brown helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl in recent years, his admission has sparked debate about team loyalty and leadership tactics. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe strongly criticized the approach, emphasizing that he would never share internal information with the media.

Brown has expressed a desire to focus solely on football in New England moving forward.