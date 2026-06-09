Browns player takes shot at Johnny Manziel during his retirement announcement

Longtime Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio could not resist taking a shot at Johnny Manziel while announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

Bitonio announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons on Tuesday. In doing so, he recounted that he was a member of the same 2014 NFL Draft class as Manziel, and that the two were roommates as rookies.

“I was drafted the same year as Johnny Manziel. We actually roomed together. I learned some things not to do from him,” Bitonio said during his retirement press conference.

#Browns G Joel Bitonio in his opening remarks announcing his retirement:



“I was drafted the same year as Johnny Manziel. And we actually roomed together. I learned some things NOT to do from him.” 😱😭 https://t.co/yjCDEhQ0d2 pic.twitter.com/QHeIeNcxgQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2026

Bitonio certainly did not follow Manziel’s example. He carved out a successful 12-year career and was a first-team All-Pro selection on two occasions.

As for Manziel, he recently made his MMA debut. He is also helping to mentor another aspiring quarterback, though presumably he is actually putting in the effort instead of doing the opposite of leading by example as he did during his playing career.