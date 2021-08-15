Jordan Love gets positive news after suffering shoulder injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, but fortunately it does not sound like anything serious.

Love underwent an MRI on Sunday morning that came back clean, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Love was initially expected to play three quarters in Saturday’s game, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Love “kinda got dinged” on a strip-sack late in the second quarter. Love told reporters he felt good after the game, and there never seemed to be any real concern about the injury.

While Love played less than expected, he still made some impressive throws. There was one in particular on third down in the first quarter that stuck out.

Love completed 12-of-17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. While he is not going to start this season if Aaron Rodgers is healthy, he should have plenty of opportunities in a year or two.