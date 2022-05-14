 Skip to main content
Josh Allen, Bills share condolences after Buffalo shooting

May 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills shared their condolences following a mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday.

A man in military-style clothing and body armor opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, shooting many people around the parking lot and inside the store. As of the time of this article being published, at least 10 people died in the shooting.

The gunman was taken into custody following his fatal shooting at the Tops Friendly Market.

In response to the incident, the Bills tweeted their condolences.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and some of his teammates, also shared their support.

The gunman may have been streaming video of the shooting through a camera in his helmet.

The grocery store also shared a statement.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Tops Friendly Market said.

