Josh Allen, Bills share condolences after Buffalo shooting

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills shared their condolences following a mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday.

A man in military-style clothing and body armor opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, shooting many people around the parking lot and inside the store. As of the time of this article being published, at least 10 people died in the shooting.

The gunman was taken into custody following his fatal shooting at the Tops Friendly Market.

In response to the incident, the Bills tweeted their condolences.

Praying for and with our Buffalo community. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 14, 2022

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and some of his teammates, also shared their support.

Extremely hard to express the emotions right now. Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) May 14, 2022

Prayers to the Buffalo community and the families that lost their loved ones!🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jaquan Johnson (@AuthenticMade_Q) May 14, 2022

Prayers up to everyone affected at the mass shooting in Buffalo this afternoon. Lean on family and community during this difficult time… 💯 🙏🏾 — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) May 14, 2022

The gunman may have been streaming video of the shooting through a camera in his helmet.

The grocery store also shared a statement.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Tops Friendly Market said.