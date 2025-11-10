Everyone said the same thing after Josh Allen’s stinker vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen had a game to forget on Sunday, and some fans felt he did not get enough criticism for it.

Allen’s Buffalo Bills were upset by the Miami Dolphins 30-13 in their Week 10 clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. A quick peep at his stat line would have one think Allen had a good game despite the loss.

The reigning MVP went 28/40 for 306 yards with a couple of touchdowns and an interception. He was also second on the team in rushing yards with 31 on just four carries.

However, Allen’s box score numbers were deceiving. The Bills were held scoreless through three quarters, with the Dolphins entering the fourth up 16-0. Allen padded his stats in the final period, with 187 passing yards and both his touchdowns coming in mostly garbage time.

Allen fumbled at a crucial juncture when the Bills appeared to have an outside shot at a comeback.

Josh Allen fumbled after a long tush push on 3rd down. The Bills are collapsing right in front of our eyes. 😂pic.twitter.com/PLlz6lZ1gz — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevHarlanEffect) November 9, 2025

Several fans believed Allen did not receive as much backlash over such a poor performance as someone like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would.

Allen and Hurts entered Week 10 with comparable performances so far this season. Both led their teams to 6-2 records through their first eight games. Hurts has thrown for 1,677 yards with 15 touchdowns and an interception with a 70.2% completion rate, while Allen has tallied 1,833 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Hurts has gotten called out this season over some poor on-field performances by both media members and his Eagles teammates. Some fans believe Allen isn’t being held to the same standard.