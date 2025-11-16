Everyone made the same prediction about Justin Jefferson after Week 11

Justin Jefferson was visibly frustrated during the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and many people made the same prediction about the star wide receiver while watching the game.

Jefferson finished with 5 catches for 61 yards in the Vikings’ 19-17 loss to the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The All-Pro wideout should have had a much bigger day, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy made a number of poor throws and did not play well.

McCarthy missed Jefferson on multiple plays when the receiver was wide open, either because McCarthy didn’t see him or because the throw was off the mark. After one stalled drive in the second half, Jefferson ripped his helmet off and was doing all he could to contain his emotions.

Justin Jefferson isn’t happy.



Nice work from @NFLonFOX to document the rare frustration from the #Vikings WR and captain. pic.twitter.com/TJwdCycSmD — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) November 16, 2025

The latest dud performance from McCarthy led to speculation that Jefferson is going to want to be traded.

Justin Jefferson would probably want another QB soon. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 16, 2025

Justin Jefferson trade request in the offseason…pic.twitter.com/rllKyFOtWO — 🌸sports tweeter Matthias🌸 (tonesetter) (@sportswaatcher) November 16, 2025

“Nine” is gonna make Justin Jefferson request a trade pic.twitter.com/uQjPQO76Wy — DivaD4k (@D4DDYD4K) November 16, 2025

Justin Jefferson wants OUT of Minnesota 😬



JJ McCarthy is putting him through absolute hell.pic.twitter.com/JtcIGft880 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2025

Justin Jefferson after having to play with JJ McCarthy as his quarterback pic.twitter.com/Ym6TimiQpy — bob truck (@TruckBon) November 16, 2025

Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. He had 1,400 or more receiving yards in four of his first five seasons. He has still been plenty productive this season with 56 catches for 747 yards, but he has just 2 touchdowns. Minnesota’s offense looked better with Carson Wentz under center than it currently does with McCarthy.

The Vikings have lost four of their last five games. While McCarthy orchestrated a historic comeback in his NFL debut earlier this season, he had 2 interceptions on Sunday and has 8 in 5 games this season.

There is nothing Jefferson can do about the quarterback situation right now, but he could seek a trade after the season if things do not improve.