Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone made the same prediction about Justin Jefferson after Week 11

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Justin Jefferson without a helmet
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson was visibly frustrated during the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and many people made the same prediction about the star wide receiver while watching the game.

Jefferson finished with 5 catches for 61 yards in the Vikings’ 19-17 loss to the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The All-Pro wideout should have had a much bigger day, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy made a number of poor throws and did not play well.

McCarthy missed Jefferson on multiple plays when the receiver was wide open, either because McCarthy didn’t see him or because the throw was off the mark. After one stalled drive in the second half, Jefferson ripped his helmet off and was doing all he could to contain his emotions.

The latest dud performance from McCarthy led to speculation that Jefferson is going to want to be traded.

Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. He had 1,400 or more receiving yards in four of his first five seasons. He has still been plenty productive this season with 56 catches for 747 yards, but he has just 2 touchdowns. Minnesota’s offense looked better with Carson Wentz under center than it currently does with McCarthy.

The Vikings have lost four of their last five games. While McCarthy orchestrated a historic comeback in his NFL debut earlier this season, he had 2 interceptions on Sunday and has 8 in 5 games this season.

There is nothing Jefferson can do about the quarterback situation right now, but he could seek a trade after the season if things do not improve.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App