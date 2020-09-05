Keenan Allen agrees to four-year contract extension with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have made Keenan Allen one of the most well-paid receivers in the NFL.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Allen has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Chargers worth more than $80 million.

The #Chargers and Pro Bowl WR @Keenan13Allen have agreed to terms on a new extension, per @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG. More than $80m on a 4-year extension making him the 2nd highest-paid WR in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

Making Allen the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL may seem like a lot. What he provides is consistency and volume. Allen has played in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons. He has over 1,000 yards in all of them, with over 100 receptions twice. He’s been the picture of consistency in the end zone, catching six touchdowns in each of the past three years. At 28, he’s still in the prime of his career as well.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Chargers, who locked up a key defender to a massive extension too.