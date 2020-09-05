 Skip to main content
Keenan Allen agrees to four-year contract extension with Chargers

September 5, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Chargers have made Keenan Allen one of the most well-paid receivers in the NFL.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Allen has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Chargers worth more than $80 million.

Making Allen the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL may seem like a lot. What he provides is consistency and volume. Allen has played in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons. He has over 1,000 yards in all of them, with over 100 receptions twice. He’s been the picture of consistency in the end zone, catching six touchdowns in each of the past three years. At 28, he’s still in the prime of his career as well.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Chargers, who locked up a key defender to a massive extension too.

