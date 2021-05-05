Kerryon Johnson being waived by Lions

Kerryon Johnson’s Detroit Lions career appears to be over.

The Lions are waiving Johnson, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Johnson was a second-round pick (No. 43 overall) by Detroit out of Auburn in 2018. He rushed for 641 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. His season was cut short after 10 games due to a sprained knee. He only played in eight games in 2019 also due to his knee.

Last season, Johnson’s role was diminished as he played behind new draft pick D’Andre Swift and even veteran Adrian Peterson.

Now after drafting Jermar Jefferson and signing Jamaal Williams, Johnson unfortunately became expendable.