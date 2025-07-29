Kurt Warner lands new NFL broadcast gig

A regular-season NFL game will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube for the first time during the 2025 season, and there will be at least one very familiar voice on the call.

Kurt Warner has signed with YouTube to serve as the lead analyst for the Week 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Tuesday. The game will be played on Sept. 5 at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil.

YouTube has yet to hire a play-by-play announcer for the game, according to Marchand. Finding a prominent play-by-play voice may not be easy, as the Sept. 5 game is on a Friday in a foreign country. Most other announcers with networks have assignments on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of the same week.

The plan is for YouTube to potentially have alternate streams featuring YouTube influencers and other personalities, but Warner will reportedly be the lead analyst on the main stream.

Warner is currently the lead “Monday Night Football” analyst for NFL games on Westwood One Radio. He also calls the Super Bowl for the radio network and does several games as the lead analyst for NFL Network alongside play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen.

With the NFL expanding to more and more streaming services every year, there have been additional needs for play-by-play announcers and analysts. Another former star quarterback recently agreed to a deal with Netflix for the streaming giant’s broadcast of the NFL’s Christmas Day slate.