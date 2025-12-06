Pete Carroll may be in danger of being fired by Raiders

Pete Carroll’s first season with the Las Vegas Raiders has gone so badly, there is no guarantee he will get a second one.

People around the league, and even some within the Raiders organization, are unsure if Carroll will survive the season, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. A major issue with the Raiders is the fact that there is no clear direction to the franchise, and that Carroll has failed to provide one.

“I really don’t know what the plan is. I don’t think anyone knows,” one Raider anonymously told Russini.

Few of the Raiders’ decisions over the past year have paid off. The team sits at 2-10, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly only lasted 11 games in his position amid reported issues with Carroll. The head coach is 74, making it very difficult for anyone to discern what the long-term plan for the franchise is.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady still has an outsized amount of influence in the organization, and is said to be unhappy with how things have gone. That, too, may work against Carroll going forward, though Brady is not exactly on a streak of great decisions either.