Eagles get mocked for their new motivational tactic

The struggling Philadelphia Eagles are trying to bolster spirits in the locker room in a very unusual way.

Several Eagles beat writers shared a photo of the team’s new “positivity rabbit” in the team locker room. The oversized inflatable Easter decoration is intended to help spread good vibes for the struggling team.

It showed up today and the offensive line stressed to me they are not sad they just wanted a good vibes bunny 👍 pic.twitter.com/zJi0M93SEr — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) December 6, 2025

Needless to say, a lot of fans were not impressed. Many suggested the inflatable rabbit was cringeworthy or embarrassing. A few others joked that an Easter decoration might not be the most appropriate choice considering offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s home was egged last week.

Weird that the Easter bunny goes up the same week Patullo gets eggs thrown at his house — Matt (@caddieshacked) December 6, 2025

Looks like the rabbit is getting into the Philly spirit by getting ready to launch an egg at Patullo — Hector Barbossa (@Hector394888836) December 6, 2025

Obviously, this is some harmless fun from the Eagles players, who are trying to get their season back on the right track. It will probably become a meme if they reel off a few wins, but those who argued that they’re in line for a lot of mockery if things don’t change are not wrong either.

The Eagles are 8-4 and remain clear favorites to win the NFC East. However, the reigning Super Bowl champions have lost two in a row, are still struggling on offense, and have been dealing with bad vibes for a large part of the season even when they were winning. This certainly cannot hurt.