Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Eagles get mocked for their new motivational tactic

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Eagles helmet
Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The struggling Philadelphia Eagles are trying to bolster spirits in the locker room in a very unusual way.

Several Eagles beat writers shared a photo of the team’s new “positivity rabbit” in the team locker room. The oversized inflatable Easter decoration is intended to help spread good vibes for the struggling team.

Needless to say, a lot of fans were not impressed. Many suggested the inflatable rabbit was cringeworthy or embarrassing. A few others joked that an Easter decoration might not be the most appropriate choice considering offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s home was egged last week.

Obviously, this is some harmless fun from the Eagles players, who are trying to get their season back on the right track. It will probably become a meme if they reel off a few wins, but those who argued that they’re in line for a lot of mockery if things don’t change are not wrong either.

The Eagles are 8-4 and remain clear favorites to win the NFC East. However, the reigning Super Bowl champions have lost two in a row, are still struggling on offense, and have been dealing with bad vibes for a large part of the season even when they were winning. This certainly cannot hurt.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App