Report: Kyler Murray feared to have suffered serious knee injury

Kyler Murray went down three plays into “Monday Night Football” with a non-contact knee injury, and the injury reportedly is serious.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported about the status of Murray, who was taken off on a cart just a minute into the Week 14 game between his Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Rapoport says that while tests are coming, the fear is Murray suffered a serious injury.

It’s typically a major concern when a player goes down with a non-contact injury. That often indicates that some bodypart went out. The Cardinals are hoping for the best with Murray, but things may not be looking great.

Murray is in his fourth NFL season. The No. 1 overall pick in 2019, he has been under scrutiny over his work ethic and leadership. He received a 5-year, $230 million contract extension from Arizona over the offseason that goes into effect in 2024.