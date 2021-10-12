Lamar Jackson shares in interview John Harbaugh’s message to him

John Harbaugh has been inspiring Lamar Jackson at points this season, including on Monday night.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a stunning comeback in their 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on “Monday Night Football.” They were down 22-3 in the third quarter, but that’s when things began.

The Ravens scored touchdowns on their next four consecutive possessions, first to tie the game and then to win it in OT. They blocked a kick and benefited from a missed field goal before the end of regulation in the win.

Jackson was asked after the game what Harbaugh said to him ahead of the winning touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown. Jackson repeated the message, though he did censor what Harbaugh said.

"Coach said let's get this… B. I ain't gonna say it because it's bad" – Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/TvAn25C2dR — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 12, 2021

“Coach said ‘let’s get this b—-,'” Jackson said.

That did the trick.

The comeback was stunning. Jackson threw four touchdowns in the span of a quarter and a half (two to Brown and two to Mark Andrews). His final numbers were incredible: 37/43 for 442 yards and the 4 TDs. And the offensive outburst happened quickly.

Colts head coach Frank Reich probably can’t be too mad considering he was responsible for two of the greatest football comebacks ever and has typically been on the other end of such games.

Between this and what he did in the Chiefs game, Harbaugh sure has a way of firing up Jackson.