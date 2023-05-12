Leaked New York Giants schedule had 1 big error

The NFL on Thursday officially released the schedules for all 32 teams, ending a day full of speculation. Fans tried to figure out their teams’ schedules, and some supposedly real schedules had even circulated. But the New York Giants schedule that leaked had a big difference from their real schedule.

The “leaked” Giants schedule showed the team being on the road for seven of their first ten games.

Confirmed: Full #Giants schedule leaked, which includes a stretch of 7 road games in 9 weeks. Week 1: Cowboys (SNF)

Week 2: @ Cardinals

Week 3: @ 49ers (TNF)

Week 4: Seahawks (MNF)

Week 5: @ Dolphins

Week 6: @ Bills

Week 7: @ Commanders

Week 8: Jets

Week 9: @ Raiders

Week 10: @… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 11, 2023

There was even some commentary that the NFL was royally screwing the Giants.

if this NYG schedule is correct… with 7 road games in the first 10 weeks… it would be the FIRST TIME SINCE AT LEAST 1990 the NFL gave a team 7 road games in the first 10 weeks a team hasn't even had 7 road games in their first 10 games played, let alone the first 10 weeks https://t.co/mXqZVVhrKp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 11, 2023

However, the team’s schedule wasn’t quite that bad once it was officially unveiled.

The Giants have four road games in their first 10, not seven. The big error in the “leaked” schedule is that the Giants host the Commanders in Week 7 and visit Washington in Week 11, which is a significant difference.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last season and reached the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs before losing to the Eagles. They surpassed expectations last season but will have their work cut out for them in the 2023 season.