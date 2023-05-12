 Skip to main content
Leaked New York Giants schedule had 1 big error

May 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brian Daboll looking ahead

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, left, on the field for warmups before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Photo Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL on Thursday officially released the schedules for all 32 teams, ending a day full of speculation. Fans tried to figure out their teams’ schedules, and some supposedly real schedules had even circulated. But the New York Giants schedule that leaked had a big difference from their real schedule.

The “leaked” Giants schedule showed the team being on the road for seven of their first ten games.

There was even some commentary that the NFL was royally screwing the Giants.

However, the team’s schedule wasn’t quite that bad once it was officially unveiled.

The Giants have four road games in their first 10, not seven. The big error in the “leaked” schedule is that the Giants host the Commanders in Week 7 and visit Washington in Week 11, which is a significant difference.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last season and reached the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs before losing to the Eagles. They surpassed expectations last season but will have their work cut out for them in the 2023 season.

