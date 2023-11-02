Leonard Fournette has hilarious reaction to first week with Bills

Leonard Fournette is not in Florida anymore, and the veteran running back is having a tough time adjusting to his new climate.

Fournette signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. While locals in upstate New York would probably tell you the weather has been mild this week, Fournette does not see it that way. He had a hilarious tweet on Thursday about practicing in what he considers to be extremely frigid conditions.

No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin ass out here lord…….. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 2, 2023

“No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin a– out here lord…” Fournette wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Temperatures in the Buffalo area were in the mid-40s on Thursday, though the mornings are chillier. The high on Wednesday was around 40 degrees. One local reporter noticed that Fournette was dressed much warmer on Thursday than the day prior.

A tale of two days for Leonard Fournette. He's added some layers today. 🥶 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/61ftUC62uP — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) November 2, 2023

Keep in mind that Fournette played for two NFL teams prior to the Bills — the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also grew up in New Orleans and played college ball at LSU. While Fournette has obviously experienced cold conditions in plenty of games, this is the first time he has played for a team that practices in them.

If Fournette thinks it’s cold in Buffalo now, he is in for a tough winter.