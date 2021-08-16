Lions release DB Alex Brown after DUI car crash that critically injured teammate

The Detroit Lions released defensive back Alex Brown after he allegedly critically injured a teammate in a DUI car crash.

Via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Brown has been charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury following a Sunday car crash. Brown was allegedly intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of southbound Interstate 75 near Detroit at a high rate of speed when his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another car.

Brown’s passenger, Lions teammate Charlie Taumoepeau, was trapped in the car and had to be freed with the Jaws of Life. He was transported to a local hospital in a cervical collar with a neck injury. The driver of the other vehicle was also seriously hurt, and had to be transported to a local hospital after being placed on a backboard.

“We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown,” the Lions said in a statement. “Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident.

“Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously. We, as an organization, extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery.”

Brown was released on Sunday less than 10 hours after the incident. Taumoepeau was also waived with a non-football injury designation and will revert to injured reserve upon clearing waivers.

Brown, a 24-year-old defensive back, had appeared in three games as a special teams player for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 season. Taumoepeau, a 23-year-old tight end, went undrafted in 2020 and spent time last season on the Colts’ and 49ers’ practice squads.