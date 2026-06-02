New Daniel Jones update emerges

Daniel Jones is getting closer to a full recovery from a devastating injury.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was among the best stories of the 2025 NFL campaign until he suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon injury in December.

But Jones is showing signs of great improvement in the offseason, with JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com reporting that the former Duke Blue Devils signal-caller participated in Indianapolis’ seven-on-seven drills in practice on Monday.

That is certainly a big sign of progress for Jones after he participated only in the individual portions of the Colts’ OTAs last week.

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen also felt good about the latest development on Jones.

“It’s just making those strides each and every week and to get him out there at seven-on-seven was huge,” Steichen said.

But the Colts will continue to exercise caution on how they utilize Jones in the OTAs, with Steichen noting that the plan is to keep the quarterback from joining 11-on-11 work until at least the start of the team’s training camp.

Jones led the Colts to a strong start in 2025, leading Indianapolis to an 8-5 record, while passing for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns against 8 interceptions before the Achilles injury ended his season.

Despite his injury, he was able to secure a 2-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts in March.