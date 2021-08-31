Malcolm Butler considering retirement over personal issue

Malcolm Butler has been away from the Arizona Cardinals for a week and is now considering retirement, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that Butler is going through a personal issue. The issue has led Butler to consider retirement or time off from football.

“He is going through a personal situation right now. And part of that situation led him to be away from te facility within the last week for a period of time. He is still trying to work his way through that. Retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table for Malcolm Butler,” Garafolo said.

Garafolo added that the Cardinals had no comment and that Butler’s agent was unreachable.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson added that the Cardinals have no clue what is going on with Butler.

Butler, 31, signed a 1-year deal with the Cardinals in March. He had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles for Tennessee last season. He is best known for his Super Bowl heroics with the Patriots, though he left the team in infamy.