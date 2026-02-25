Larry Brown Sports

Malik Willis expected to receive $30 million per season in free agency

Malik Willis in a Packers uniform smiling
Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL teams appear ready to pay quarterback Malik Willis like a starter when he hits the free agent market.

Willis is expected to be targeted by multiple teams once his contract expires, with several viewing him as a potential starter. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said it is seen as a “foregone conclusion” that Willis will receive $30 million a year in free agency.

As high as that number is, it would put Willis in the lower half of quarterbacks in terms of starting salary. He has only made six career starts, so it would be a huge investment in a quarterback who is not a sure thing, especially on a multi-year deal.

Willis has certainly flashed the talent to be a starter. He threw for three touchdowns without an interception in four appearances last season, all in relief of starter Jordan Love.

The big question will be which teams are bold enough to invest in Willis as a possible starter. There are thought to be two teams that could be at the front of the line for him.

