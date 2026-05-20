Cam Skattebo has a crazy prediction about his stats

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is not shying away from high expectations as he enters his second NFL season.

Skattebo said at a fan event Monday that he expects to be ready for the start of the 2026 season. The running back’s rookie year was cut short by a broken leg he suffered last season.

The bigger reveal, however, was Skattebo’s expectations for himself. He derided his rookie season as a failure, and told fans that he would put himself in elite company if he stays healthy.

“I do not consider that successful for me,” Skattebo said, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “I had 400 yards on 100 carries. When I play 17-plus games this year, it’s going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards.”

Only nine running backs have ever put up a 2,000-yard season, with Saquon Barkley the last to do it for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Skattebo would be an unlikely candidate to join the club, especially since he will not even necessarily enter the season as a guaranteed three-down back.

Skattebo got himself in trouble this offseason with his outlandish statements. This one will not cause as many problems as that did, but few would probably back him to do what he says he will.