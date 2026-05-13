Paige Bueckers leaves a 2-word comment on Napheesa Collier’s swimsuit photos

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers couldn’t help but comment on Napheesa Collier’s swimsuit photos from the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The Minnesota Lynx star and former WNBA Rookie of the Year shared several of her photos from the SI issue on Tuesday via her Instagram account, and among those who reacted was none other than Bueckers.

“These ate,” the second-year WNBA guard commented, also adding a fire emoji.

It was a great gesture from Bueckers to the WNBA veteran, but she can’t expect Collier to take it easy on the Wings once the five-time WNBA All-Star is ready to give it a go again on the court.

The 29-year-old Collier remains sidelined while recovering from offseason surgery on her left ankle, but managed to turn heads by offering everyone a look at herself away from the hardwood.

Dallas and Minnesota will play each other three times in the 2026 WNBA campaign, with the first one coming on Thursday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Collier does not have a hard timeline for her return, but she could be available for the two games against the Wings in June.

Collier isn’t the only WNBA player in SI’s 2026 swimsuit issue, with Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham also serving as a model.