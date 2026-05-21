Video shows Victor Wembanyama mean-mugging Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during MVP ceremony

Victor Wembanyama has definitely got that dawg in him.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs kicked off their Western Conference Finals series vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday with a 122-115 double-overtime victory in the game of the NBA season thus far. The seven-footer Wembanyama dropped a massive 41-point, 24-rebound line to lead his team to the win.

Before the game, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received his 2025-26 NBA MVP trophy in front of his home crowd at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Viral video emerged on Wednesday of Wembanyama angrily staring down Gilgeous-Alexander from the bench as NBA commissioner Adam Silver was presenting the trophy to him.

You can see the video at the link here.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 27, earned the MVP award for the second consecutive season. He averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game to lead the Thunder to an NBA-best 64-18 record. Gilgeous-Alexander edged out Wembanyama, 22, who put up 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-high 3.1 blocks a game for the 62-20 Spurs.

Wembanyama definitely wanted to win the award and even laid out his reasoning back in March as to why he was the rightful MVP. But with Wembanyama proceeding to decimate the Thunder on both ends in Game 1 (while also producing an incredible aura moment along the way), it only adds to the lore of the Frenchman’s historic display in the WCF opener.