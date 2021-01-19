Mark Ingram bids farewell to Ravens organization

Mark Ingram on Monday bid farewell to the Baltimore Ravens organization.

Ingram thanked team owner Steve Bisciotti and the Ravens as a whole. He also thanked the team’s fans, as well as his teammates as part of his note.

Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021

Ingram joined the Ravens on a 3-year, $15 million deal in the 2019 offseason. He rushed for 1,018 yards and scored 15 touchdowns last season. But this season, his role diminished as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards saw increased carries. Ingram was even a healthy scratch during the playoffs.

Baltimore is expected to release Ingram on Tuesday. Ingram got along very well with his teammates in Baltimore and had a great bond with Lamar Jackson. Even if he wasn’t a big part of their offense this season, he will be missed.

