Mark Ingram bids farewell to Ravens organization

January 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mark Ingram on Monday bid farewell to the Baltimore Ravens organization.

Ingram thanked team owner Steve Bisciotti and the Ravens as a whole. He also thanked the team’s fans, as well as his teammates as part of his note.

Ingram joined the Ravens on a 3-year, $15 million deal in the 2019 offseason. He rushed for 1,018 yards and scored 15 touchdowns last season. But this season, his role diminished as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards saw increased carries. Ingram was even a healthy scratch during the playoffs.

Baltimore is expected to release Ingram on Tuesday. Ingram got along very well with his teammates in Baltimore and had a great bond with Lamar Jackson. Even if he wasn’t a big part of their offense this season, he will be missed.

