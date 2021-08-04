Massage therapist Nia Reese Lewis-Smith details disturbing allegations about Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has been participating in training camp with the Houston Texans as he faces sexual assault allegations from 22 women. Now, one of the women who says she was sexually assaulted by Watson has shared some disturbing details about what she alleges took place between her and the NFL quarterback.

Nia Reese Lewis-Smith was a guest with YouTube personality Tasha K last week.

Lewis-Smith told Tasha K about her how things with Watson went. She says that Watson reached out to her via a private message on Instagram. She says she was initially confused that someone so famous would reach out. She also said she had no idea who he was or what sport the Houston Texans played.

Lewis-Smith gave Watson three massages but stopped after his behavior became gradually more inappropriate. She says for the first massage, the salon was specially opened on a Sunday for him. She says Watson asked her to focus specifically on his glutes for this massage.

“Things kind of went weird,” Lewis-Smith said of the appointment.

“The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment is he kept asking me to go inside his b-tt,” Lewis-Smith said, as transcribed by BSO.

Lewis-Smith says Watson’s request was unusual, because most of her male clients ask her to stop just above the thigh. That wasn’t the case with Watson.

“I originally thought it was the crack, so I would go around that area, and he still wasn’t satisfied. He was very adamant and was saying ‘don’t be afraid to go inside.’”

Lewis-Smith says that she told the salon owner immediately how bizarre the appointment was. She still was willing to give Watson the benefit of the doubt and chalked up his behavior to an unusual preference.

However, she says the second appointment changed her stance.

“The second appoint was just really inappropriate. He was very touchy-feely. He would act like he accidentally brushed up against my b-tt. Like, if I would be on the side of his neck, or if I’d be at the front of the massage table, he would reach his hands up and act like he was accidentally brushing up against me.”

Lewis-Smith says she had to massage him from a distance that time because he kept trying to touch her.

Lewis-Smith says that Watson wanted to focus solely on his groin and rear for the second appointment. He also asked if Lewis-Smith if she wanted to put his penis in her mouth.

“It was just very very very uncomfortable. I’m trying to be professional but get through this hour-long massage without any conflict.”

Lewis-Smith says she felt pressure from the salon owner to keep Watson happy as a client because she was proud to have him as a client.

“There came a time when he would be erect the entire time. He had precum coming out of his penis and it was all over his stomach. He kept trying to get me to rub all over that area or make me touch it.”

“It was just the most uncomfortable time in my life. It just seemed like the hour was taking so long. I remember cutting the massage short by 15 minutes and pretending like it was a full hour. It was just really weird,” Lewis-Smith recalled.

Lewis-Smith said she would push his hands out of the way to indicate his advances and behavior was inappropriate. She says he would innocently say “what?” after each time she pushed his hands away. Lewis-Smith says she felt very taken advantage of.

Despite the first two massages being problematic, Lewis-Smith massaged Watson a third time. She felt pressure from the salon owner to make Watson happy as a client. Lewis-Smith described the business owner as being infatuated with having Watson as a client. She says she felt like she couldn’t refuse him as a client because of pressure from the owner.

“The third session, he blatantly asked me to have sex with him. He kept requesting sex from me. He kept trying to touch me between my legs and he did touch me between my legs. He wouldn’t keep his hands to himself. Eventually I had to decide that would be the last time I would massage him, against everybody’s wishes.”

Lewis-Smith says she refused to continue working for the salon once the owner didn’t support her.

Lewis-Smith says a family member sent her an article saying that Watson was being sued. She says that after reading the story, what stood out to her was the specific detail from the allegation saying Watson sought attention for his rear. That made Lewis-Smith feel validated about her experience.

She says that because she hadn’t filed a lawsuit, one of Watson’s attorneys reached out to her seeking a meeting. She met with the attorney, thinking that someone finally wanted to hear her side. Instead, she eventually realized the attorney was just trying to get information from her. Lewis-Smith says she began receiving death threats shortly after that meeting.

Lewis-Smith has consulted with a lawyer but has not filed a suit because she doesn’t want to be involved in the situation any longer. She believes it will negatively affect her life and drag on for years, with people bashing her name, and her possibly facing more threats.

In addition to the 22 civil lawsuits Watson is facing, 10 women have made formal complaints to Houston Police about Watson.