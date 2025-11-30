Michael Strahan had the ultimate compliment for Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is on pace to set an NFL record for the most sacks in a single season, and Michael Strahan is rooting for the Cleveland Browns star.

Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt currently share the single-season sack record with 22.5. Garrett entered Week 13 with 18 sacks, meaning he needs 5 more in 6 games to pass Strahan and Watt.

Strahan discussed Garrett’s pursuit of his record during the “FOX NFL Sunday” pregame show in Week 13. The New York Giants legend predicted that Garrett is going to “crush the record.” Strahan also said Garrett might be the best defensive player in NFL history.

“There’s nobody like Myles Garrett. I am truly hoping he breaks this sack record. I was thinking about this — Lawrence Taylor’s the best defensive player I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. But I think this kid is close, in my opinion,” Strahan said. “I think he’s better than Reggie White, my guy Bruce Smith, myself. This guy is something else.

“I don’t think any of us would have any problem with that. He needs five sacks to break this record. I think he’s gonna crush the record, honestly.”

"There's nobody like Myles Garrett." @michaelstrahan says Garrett is "close" to being the defensive player he's ever seen. pic.twitter.com/kh4sFLdRqJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2025

Garrett already broke one of Taylor’s records this year by registering his sixth straight season with 12 or more sacks. The former No. 1 overall pick has 14 or more sacks in each of the last five seasons.

Garrett already has 120.5 sacks in his career, and he is just 29 years old. Teams have focused on trying to stop him every week, but he continues to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. There are only a few players in NFL history who have been more difficult to contain.

Watt played in just 15 games when he tied Strahan’s single-season sack record in 2021. Garrett has a chance to break the record in fewer games than that.