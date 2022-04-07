Mike Vrabel makes firm statement on AJ Brown trade rumors

The Tennessee Titans are doing all they can to silence lingering trade rumors surrounding star wide receiver AJ Brown.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” Thursday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel made a very firm statement about Brown’s potential trade availability. Vrabel made clear that as long as he had a say, Brown was going nowhere.

What has @Titans @CoachVrabel50 learned from the playoff loss to Cincinnati and what about the narrative it's his QBs fault? How tough is the AFC going to be in 2022? And those @1kalwaysopen_ trade rumors? pic.twitter.com/XA0HYw4blm — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 7, 2022

“Not as long as I’m the head coach,” Vrabel said. “I love AJ professionally, personally. I’ve gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. … As long as I’m the coach here, I would want to have AJ Brown on my football team.”

There never seemed to be much to the Brown trade rumors. If they were linked to anything, it’s mostly that several other top receivers have either been paid or traded during the offseason. Brown certainly appears to be in line to get paid, but not traded.

Photo: Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK