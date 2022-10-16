Mike Vrabel sent stern message to NFL in email chain

The NFL has faced a great deal of criticism this week in the wake of some terrible roughing the passer calls, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was among those who voiced their frustration.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Vrabel responded to a league email with some very stern advice for the NFL. As is the case every week, the NFL sent an officiating video to all coaches and general managers. This time, Vrabel decided to reply all.

“I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments’ time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you,” Vrabel wrote.

Schefter noted that it is believed that Vrabel replied all intentionally, as he wanted to send a message to the entire league about the officiating mistakes that have been made this season. The NFL competition committee will hold discussions about roughing the passer penalties after those calls have become a hot topic for debate.

One team is planning to submit a rule change proposal that could help resolve some of the issues we have seen with roughing the passer penalties.