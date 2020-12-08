Myles Garrett has interesting reaction to Steelers’ loss

Myles Garrett had a very interesting reaction to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss on Monday.

Pittsburgh was 11-1 entering their game against Washington, but they lost 23-17.

Garrett, whose Cleveland Browns are 9-3, hinted at his team having a chance to steal the AFC North.

Steelers might have opened the door — Flash Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) December 8, 2020

That sure would be something.

The Steelers still have a two-game lead in the division with four games left in the regular season. Pittsburgh still has some tough remaining games, including at Buffalo, at Cincinnati, vs. Indianapolis, and they end the season at Cleveland. The Browns host the Ravens, visit the Giants, visit the Jets, and then face Pittsburgh.

The Steelers would have to lose at least three of their remaining four and Cleveland would need to go unbeaten and finish 13-3 in order to win the AFC North. But Garrett’s tweet shows that Cleveland is thinking big this year. They’re already on their way to their first playoff berth since 2002.