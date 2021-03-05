NFL on verge of forcing Daniel Snyder to sell Washington Football Team?

The NFL has been investigating allegations of workplace misconduct involving the Washington Football Team, and talk surfaced on Friday that majority owner Daniel Snyder could be forced to sell the franchise. The league says that talk is premature.

JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., reported on Friday that the radio station has obtained information from the NFL’s roughly 130-page report on the investigation into the Football Team. Finaly says the top recommendation in that report is that the league “force the owner to divest his ownership of the team.” If the NFL doesn’t want to force Snyder to sell, the next recommendation would be to “suspend the owner for a signifiant period to allow time to repair its infrastructure and culture.”

Second recommendation in the report if the NFL doesnt want to force the sale – "Suspend the owner for a signifiant period to allow time to repair its infrastructure and culture." All per @JunksRadio. Big time stuff. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 5, 2021

The NFL says it has not yet received the report from the investigation into the Washington Football Team. A league spokesperson told Mike Jones of USA Today Sports that the information from “The Sports Junkies” is inaccurate.

“Absolutely false,” the spokesperson said. “We have received no such report.”

A story that was published in the Washington Post back in July detailed sexual harassment allegations against five former employees of the then-Redskins. Snyder was not directly accused of anything, but there has been speculation that the scandal could result in him being forced to sell the team.

A separate report that came out months later revealed that Snyder paid $1.6 million to settle a sexual misconduct claim in 2009. The settlement did not include any admission of wrongdoing from Snyder of the team.

There has been talk in the past about Washington’s minority owners pressuring Snyder to sell, and Snyder recently filed a lawsuit related to that.