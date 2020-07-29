Quantcast Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 29, 2020

Report: NFL opt-out deadline likely to be delayed

July 29, 2020
by Grey Papke

The initial August 3 deadline for NFL players to decide whether or not to opt out of the 2020 season is likely to be pushed back due to delays in formalizing the league’s CBA adjustments.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the opt-out deadline is meant to be seven days after the league’s COVID-19 protocols are finalized by both the NFL and NFLPA. That has not actually happened yet as of Wednesday night, meaning at this point the deadline won’t come any earlier than August 6.

There does not appear to be significant concern that there are any problems with the finalization process, and the suggestion is that the situation could be sorted within a day or two.

Numerous NFL players have already exercised their right to opt-out. More are likely to follow before the deadline, whenever it ultimately ends up being.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus