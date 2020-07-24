Skip to main content
Report: NFL players who opt out set to receive $300,000

July 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

The NFL is set to implement a unique policy to ensure that players who opt out of the 2020 NFL season still get some money.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, players who opt out are likely to receive a stipend of $300,000 based on current negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA.

This is a different system compared to the one MLB is using, in which players who opt out forfeit their 2020 salary unless they are classified as high-risk. The NFL wants to ensure that players still get paid, especially since the decision to opt out is set to be irrevocable.

The negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA appear to be going well, and are close to reaching a conclusion.

