Report: NFL players who opt out set to receive $300,000

The NFL is set to implement a unique policy to ensure that players who opt out of the 2020 NFL season still get some money.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, players who opt out are likely to receive a stipend of $300,000 based on current negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA.

Stipend for player who opts out expected to be $300,000, according to person involved in NFL-NFLPA calls today. That’s part of discussion right now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 24, 2020

This is a different system compared to the one MLB is using, in which players who opt out forfeit their 2020 salary unless they are classified as high-risk. The NFL wants to ensure that players still get paid, especially since the decision to opt out is set to be irrevocable.

The negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA appear to be going well, and are close to reaching a conclusion.