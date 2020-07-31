Pac-12 football season will reportedly begin more than three weeks later

The Pac-12 announced recently that it will be playing a conference-only football schedule this year, and reports initially indicated the season will start at some point in the middle of September. That may not be a realistic timeline, however.

Pac-12 officials held a virtual conference on Friday to discuss their revised fall schedule, and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that they decided the season will begin later than Sept. 19.

SOURCE: The Pac-12 season isn’t expected to start Sept. 19. It is expected to try and begin later than that allowing for more flexibility. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 31, 2020

The first weekend of play for the Pac-12 was originally supposed to be Aug. 29, so that means the start of the season could be pushed back a month or more. By eliminating non-conference games, the Pac-12 and other conferences will have shorter schedules. That gives schools more flexibility to start the season later or postpone games if need be.

All ideas appear to be on the table at the moment, and one major conference has reportedly informed schools that there may not be football in the fall. There has been talk about football season beginning for colleges in the spring, and that could still be an option for some conferences.