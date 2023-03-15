Report sheds light on Packers’ asking price for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have been working on a trade that would send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, but the return they are seeking for the star quarterback may be a bit unrealistic.

Rodgers revealed on Wednesday that he intends to play for the Jets. The four-time MVP said the “compensation that the Packers are trying to get” has been holding up the deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Get Up!” Wednesday that people within the Packers organization feel return for Rodgers should be similar to what the Detroit Lions got when they traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. That would be two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick.

“My understanding is that within the Packers organization, they felt that (Rodgers) was worth a package that was similar to what the Rams once got for Matthew Stafford, which is multiple (first-round draft picks),” Schefter said Wednesday. “Now, if you’re the New York Jets, you don’t want to have to trade multiple (first-round picks) for a 39-year-old quarterback who is on a year-to-year basis and you don’t know how long you’ll have his services. So, the Jets have to figure out what they’re willing to pay.”

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are not aiming quite that high. Pelissero was told Green Bay has not asked for multiple first-round picks.

The Packers have very little leverage. Rodgers can, and likely will, threaten to retire if Green Bay is unable to reach an agreement with New York. There is one other team that Rodgers admitted he had interest in playing for, but that team signed a new starting quarterback in free agency.

Everyone still expects the Jets and Packers to come to an agreement, but Green Bay’s position is not getting any stronger.