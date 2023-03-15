Aaron Rodgers suggests he was interested in playing for 1 other team

Aaron Rodgers suggested he had been interested in playing for one particular team other than the New York Jets when considering his options during the offseason.

In his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if there were any other teams he was aware of that had interest in him beyond the Jets. Rodgers strongly hinted that the Las Vegas Raiders had been involved and that he would have liked to reunite with wide receiver Davante Adams.

Rodgers wanted to be a Raider. pic.twitter.com/xSwqM6e302 — THE NATION (@TheNAT1ON_) March 15, 2023

“I think there were other teams that were interested, and obviously there’s certain players that I have a lot of love and affinity for, especially one specific person,” Rodgers said.

McAfee interrupted to suggest that Rodgers was talking about Adams, and while Rodgers said he was not going to name names, his response made it quite clear that McAfee’s guess was correct.

“There’s definitely one particular guy, him and I have this special unspoken rapport,” Rodgers said.

In response to Rodgers’ comments, Jeff Howe of The Athletic confirmed that the Raiders had initially explored a Rodgers trade, but moved on early in the process and signed Jimmy Garoppolo as a free agent instead.

The Raiders did indeed call the Packers to check on QB Aaron Rodgers' availability this offseason, per sources. But when a trade couldn't come together, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo and Rodgers is now on the verge of a trade to the Jets. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

Rodgers was linked to the Raiders a great deal initially in free agency, though that faded quickly when the Jets clearly became the most aggressive suitor. It certainly sounds like Rodgers would have been interested, but the Raiders were unwilling to wait around.

Rodgers made the remarks as part of his lengthy interview in which he made clear that he was finished with the Green Bay Packers.