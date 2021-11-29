 Skip to main content
Packers’ Darnell Savage takes Twitter shot at Rams player over reckless hit

November 28, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Christian Rozeboom hitting Darnell Savage

Darnell Savage lived up to his last name on Sunday after taking an irresponsible hit from a Los Angeles Rams player.

The Green Bay Packers safety was lined up on special teams to help field an onside kick with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Packers up 36-28. Savage was essentially a bystander as the ball was recovered by Packers teammate Adrian Amos. But that did not stop Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom from lowering his helmet and catching Savage head-on with a vicious hit.

Here is another angle of the reckless play by Rozeboom.

Savage remained down on the field for several moments but was eventually able to walk off on his own. He tweeted after the game that he was alright. Savage also got in a funny shot at Rozeboom by saying, “I guess hitting someone was more important than recovering the ball lmao.”

Shockingly enough, Rozeboom did not even draw a penalty flag from the officials. But nevertheless, he can probably expect a fine from the NFL for the dangerous and unnecessary play. This is also not the only instance in recent weeks of a Rams player delivering a controversial hit.

