Packers’ Darnell Savage takes Twitter shot at Rams player over reckless hit

Darnell Savage lived up to his last name on Sunday after taking an irresponsible hit from a Los Angeles Rams player.

The Green Bay Packers safety was lined up on special teams to help field an onside kick with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Packers up 36-28. Savage was essentially a bystander as the ball was recovered by Packers teammate Adrian Amos. But that did not stop Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom from lowering his helmet and catching Savage head-on with a vicious hit.

Completely unnecessary hit to Darnell Savage's head (who is undoubtedly concussed after) on a meaningless onside kick at the end of the game Shame on you Christian Rozeboom pic.twitter.com/8FOq483wUI — packers clips (@packers_clips) November 29, 2021

Here is another angle of the reckless play by Rozeboom.

Rams player didn’t even think about going for the ball. Super dirty hit on Darnell Savage#Packers pic.twitter.com/HwSNtEB2FY — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) November 29, 2021

Savage remained down on the field for several moments but was eventually able to walk off on his own. He tweeted after the game that he was alright. Savage also got in a funny shot at Rozeboom by saying, “I guess hitting someone was more important than recovering the ball lmao.”

I guess hitting someone was more important than recovering the ball lmao — Darnell Savage Jr. (@darnellsavage_) November 29, 2021

Shockingly enough, Rozeboom did not even draw a penalty flag from the officials. But nevertheless, he can probably expect a fine from the NFL for the dangerous and unnecessary play. This is also not the only instance in recent weeks of a Rams player delivering a controversial hit.