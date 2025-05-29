Patrick Mahomes answers whether he wants to play Olympic flag football

Patrick Mahomes is viewed by many as the best option to be the quarterback of Team USA’s first ever Olympic flag football team, but does the Kansas City Chiefs star even want to play? He does not exactly sound thrilled with the idea.

Mahomes was asked on Thursday if he has interest in playing flag football for the United States at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Calif. He said he thinks that might be better left to younger players.

“I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys. I’ll be a little older by the time that comes around,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes will turn 30 in September, which means he will be just shy of his 33rd birthday during the 2028 Olympics. That is hardly old, especially for a quarterback. Mahomes is right that it would be somewhat old for an Olympian, however.

One NFL reporter recently said he believes Mahomes will want to have an opportunity to win a gold medal and represent the U.S. Though, Mahomes said in an interview last year that he might try to do that via a coaching or consultant role.

“There’s the want to, I just don’t know if my skill set is what is required for flag football.”



– Patrick Mahomes on if he wants to play Flag Football in the 2028 Olympics 👀 pic.twitter.com/4dBbWXcIkx — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 23, 2024

NFL team owners voted recently to give players the green light to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Only one player per team will be allowed to try out, plus a designated international player.

The U.S. already has a national flag football team, and the quarterback of that team has said he believes he would be a better option for Team USA than Mahomes. Perhaps Mahomes agrees that even a two-time NFL MVP is not the best man for the job.