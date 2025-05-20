NFL insider thinks Patrick Mahomes would be interested in Olympics

The NFL confirmed Tuesday that its players will be allowed to participate in the flag football event during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and big names may be eyeing the opportunity.

In an appearance on the “This Is Football” podcast, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington suggested that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would likely be interested in the opportunity to play flag football for the United States. Darlington believes top players will be tempted by the opportunity to win a gold medal for their country.

“Talking to Patrick Mahomes about it, for instance, I think there will be players that want the gold medal,” Darlington said. “I think it adds something to a resume that maybe the average American doesn’t understand. It’s the same thing in golf. They treasure that gold medal. It’s like a major to them. It’s something different. I think that is a factor that, when it comes up, I think that people are doing to be surprised at the level of interest that there is.

“Mahomes, I think, wants to do it. I really do.”

A great, hilarious talk with @JeffDarlington about what Olympic Flag Football will look like.



"Talking to Patrick Mahomes about it, for instance, I think there will be players that want the gold medal. It adds something to a resume."



"Mahomes, I think, wants to do it." 👀 pic.twitter.com/sP6YjlFIt5 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 20, 2025

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler made a similar report. He said that a number of wide receivers have expressed interest in taking part.

Justin Jefferson is here at the owners meetings in Minneapolis, presumably for the flag announcement.



The players union has received heavy interest from NFL receivers in participating, I’m told. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 20, 2025

A United States team with anything close to top NFL star power would be extremely heavily favored to win gold in 2028. As Darlington said, that would make it a tempting opportunity for top players to add the honor to their resume.

Mahomes will probably find some opposition from actual flag football players if he wants to participate. However, the NFL and Team USA would presumably want that star power at the Olympics.