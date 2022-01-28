Report: Patriots could bring back familiar coach

The New England Patriots could be going from one company man to another if Josh McDaniels leaves.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Patriots could potentially hire Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator to replace McDaniels if McDaniels gets the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The veteran O’Brien is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Alabama, helping lead them to the national title game this past season. He was also known, albeit infamously so, for his tenure as the head coach and GM of the Houston Texans prior to that.

Whne it comes to the Patriots, O’Brien has history with them too, serving on coach Bill Belichick’s staff from 2007 to 2011. O’Brien began as an offensive assistant for the Pats, got promoted to wide receivers coach, then became quarterbacks coach, and finally the team’s offensive coordinator. While O’Brien was the offensive coordinator, New England won the 2011 AFC championship (but lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI).

There were some questions in recent years about the relationship between Belichick and O’Brien. But it has apparently improved to the point that the Patriots are now considering bringing O’Brien back if McDaniels walks.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports