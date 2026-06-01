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Russell Wilson is not retiring despite his big career decision

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Russell Wilson laughing
East Rutherford, NJ — June 5, 2025 — Quarterback, Russell Wilson being interviewed after the New York Giants players participated in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Russell Wilson has made a major career decision that, on the surface, should be the end of his NFL playing days. That might not necessarily be the case, however.

Multiple reports Monday indicated that Wilson has accepted an offer to join CBS’ “The NFL Today” as an analyst for the 2026 season. On the surface, that would suggest that Wilson’s illustrious playing career is over.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, however, characterized this as a “pause” on Wilson’s playing career, and emphasized that the quarterback is not formally retiring.

It is entirely possible that Wilson’s decision leads to retirement, whether intended or not. He would hardly be the first player to leave the door open to playing again, only to receive no phone calls from interested teams.

We do know, however, that Wilson garnered interest as a backup this offseason. It is not out of the realm of possibility that a team that suffers a midseason quarterback injury or poor play might give him a call, at which point he would have a decision to make.

Wilson had been linked to a job with CBS last month. He will presumably get a hefty salary without having to take a bunch of hits every Sunday, but it sounds like he is not completely committing to that just yet.

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