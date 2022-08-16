Former Patriots Super Bowl hero out for season

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s comeback with his former team will have to wait another year.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Butler will not play this season after being placed on the team’s season-ending injured reserve list. In addition to Butler, cornerback Joejuan Williams was also put on injured reserve.

The Patriots have placed CB Malcolm Butler on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 16, 2022

Butler had signed a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Patriots in March. It is currently unclear what type of injury Butler suffered, although he had not practiced since Thursday’s preseason game against the New York Giants.

Butler was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and played his first four seasons there. His first stint in New England was highlighted by a game-sealing interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Butler’s first four years with the team concluded on a low note after he was benched during New England’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Butler claimed earlier this offseason that he and Bill Belichick still had not talked about the infamous decision.

The 32-year-old signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent in 2018. In three seasons, he had nine interceptions in 41 games, as well as 201 combined tackles and one sack.

Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals last year, but sat out due to personal reasons and was released this offseason.

The Patriots still have plenty of depth at the cornerback position to absorb Butler’s absence, however, including Jalen Mills, Jon Jones, Jack Jones, Terrance Mitchell and Shaun Wade.