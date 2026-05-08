Vikings add an exciting new weapon for Kyler Murray

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their best to put Kyler Murray in a position to succeed.

Minnesota announced on Thursday that they have agree to sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings in free agency. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that Jennings is getting a one-year deal from the Vikings that can be worth up to $13 million with incentives.

Jennings, 28, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. In recent years, Jennings had emerged as one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, posting 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2024 and 643 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

As for the Vikings, they recently lost fellow receiver Jalen Nailor in free agency. Nailor, who had spent the last four seasons in Minnesota, signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Meanwhile, Minnesota also landed the former No. 1 overall pick Murray in free agency after Murray was released by the Arizona Cardinals . Murray is expected to beat out JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz to become the Vikings’ starting quarterback in 2026.

Minnesota’s receiver room is currently led by ex-NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson and former first-round pick Jordan Addison . But Jennings is an exciting new addition as the Vikings’ projected WR3 and should give them an interesting edge with his very petty personality as well.