Philip Rivers had classy gesture after Monday’s loss

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers did not come out on the winning end of Monday night’s game, but he still had a classy gesture for his opponent after the defeat.

Rivers made sure to wait up for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters after the 49ers’ 48-27 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, In. Winters had a pick-six off Rivers during the game that essentially finished off the Colts.

I thought this was cool… After the game, Philip Rivers waited around for Dee Winters, who scored the pick 6 off of him, to dap him up & exchange pleasantries… pic.twitter.com/eXPhQMe0J8 — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 23, 2025

The gesture meant a lot to Winters, who noted that he grew up watching Rivers play.

“Just watching (Rivers) play growing up, and then getting to play against him and have a pick six against him … I appreciate him for coming up and speaking with me,” Winters said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Rivers is a full 19 years older than Winters. The linebacker debuted in the NFL in 2023, while Rivers had not played an NFL snap since 2020 until making his comeback with the Colts.

Despite the pick-six, Rivers was actually quite good on Monday night. The fact that the Colts defense gave up 41 points had a lot more to do with the loss than anything the quarterback did or did not do.