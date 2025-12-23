Internet reacts to Philip Rivers’ superb 1st half against 49ers on ‘MNF’

The NFL’s resident grandpa is continuing to impress.

44-year-old Philip Rivers turned in an incredible first-half performance for the Indianapolis Colts on “Monday Night Football” this week. During the team’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Rivers was remarkably efficient, going 14/21 for 175 passing yards before halftime.

Rivers also threw two touchdown passes (both to wide receiver Alec Pierce) and only took one sack. That helped the Colts put 17 points on the board before the break (though a shoddy defensive performance resulted in them trailing the 49ers 24-17 at halftime).

In response to Rivers’ fantastic first-half play, the Internet reacted with some great memes. Take a look.

44-year-old Philip Rivers cooking the 49ers pic.twitter.com/Bg2IPTJpGo — GhettoGronk (@GhettoGronk) December 23, 2025

Watching Philip Rivers light defenses up in the big 25

pic.twitter.com/8yqOXR3Zkf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 23, 2025

Seeing Philip Rivers pre-snap identify modern defenses pic.twitter.com/IFwX42WNSg — a (@DakHOF) December 23, 2025

44 year old Philip Rivers & Alec Pierce pic.twitter.com/8NdIUkpoor — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 23, 2025

“He’s 44 years old he can’t throw”



Philip Rivers: pic.twitter.com/FTbCuqE0je — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) December 23, 2025

The eight-time Pro Bowler Rivers had not played in nearly five full calendar years before getting the call to return from the quarterback-desperate Colts earlier this month. He has answered that call and then some ever since then, seamlessly making quick reads and adjustments in the pocket to help put Indianapolis in a competitive position.

Rivers was fairly excellent last week against the Seattle Seahawks on short notice and even ended up getting quite emotional in his postgame press conference. While Rivers may only have a couple more weeks left at best in his cameo role, he has quickly become one of the very best stories in all of sports this year.