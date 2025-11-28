Photographer captures incredible image of George Pickens hurdling defender

George Pickens has taken his game to new heights with the Dallas Cowboys this season, and we mean that in the most literal sense possible.

Pickens had another big game in the Cowboys’ 31-28 Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The star wide receiver had six catches for 88 yards, including a clutch catch-and-run on third down in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys were trailing 21-20 and had 3rd-and-8 just past midfield. Dak Prescott completed a slant pass to Pickens, who looked like he was going to be stopped short of the first-down marker. Instead, he turned the play into a 40-yard gain.

Pickens put the brakes on and spun to the outside, which allowed him to turn up the sideline. He hurdled a defender at the end of the play.

Photographer Kevin Jairaj captured an incredible image of Pickens jumping over a defender:

Pickens is now up to 73 catches for 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season. The Cowboys acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason, and he has already set career highs across the board in a contract year.

Not only that, but Pickens even took a savage shot at Eagles fans recently. The former second-round pick has quickly become popular in Dallas, and plays like the hurdle we saw on Thursday have contributed to that.