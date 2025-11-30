Puka Nacua made the best catch of the season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made a catch on Sunday that could easily go down as the best of the 2025 season.

Nacua came up with a huge play when the Rams were trailing 24-21 early in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The All-Pro wideout made a one-handed catch over defensive back Mike Jackson, who was in perfect position on the play.

Jackson looked like he was in position to make an interception or at least break up the pass, but Nacua reached out with his right hand and somehow reeled the ball in. Nacua also managed to turn his wrist to prevent the ball from hitting the turf as he fell to the ground.

Puka Nacua you are unreal 🔥



Puka Nacua you are unreal 🔥

LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Kyren Williams ran for a touchdown on the next play to give the Rams the lead, but the Panthers came back to win 31-28 and pull off a major upset.

Nacua is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He has made some insane plays during his career, including one that left Tom Brady blown away last season. The catch he made against Carolina was even better.