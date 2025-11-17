Fans loved Ravens’ creative fake tush push to win the game vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens managed to turn in one of the best playcalls of the year during Sunday’s game.

Baltimore faced off in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns for an AFC North divisional game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. During a crucial play from the Cleveland 35-yard line on 4th-and-1 with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter and the score tied 16-16, the Ravens decided to get tricky with it.

They lined up in a tush push-like formation but caught the Browns by surprise by running the ball on the edge with tight end Mark Andrews. With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lined up behind him as a decoy, the 250-pound Andrews took the snap and scampered free for a dramatic go-ahead touchdown run to give Baltimore the lead.

Here is the video.

MARK ANDREWS TAKES IT HIMSELF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/GJEbNW7ooy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2025

Fans were absolutely loving the creative playcall, and many even dubbed it the call of the year. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken was especially praised over the play as well.

BEST PLAY CALL OF THE YEAR!? pic.twitter.com/cX0uuCA755 — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) November 17, 2025

THE BROWNS WERE FOOLED HARD. pic.twitter.com/Ua0X9BHA4B — Ravens Nation (@RavenNationLIVE) November 17, 2025

TODD MONKEN IS A BEAST FOR THAT PLAY CALL pic.twitter.com/JPFhINQxQS — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 17, 2025

TODD MONKEN WITH THE PLAY CALL OF THE YEAR!!!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/081On1z2y5 — SleeperRavens (@SleeperRavenss) November 17, 2025

In the end, the Ravens hung on to win by that same 23-16 final score after forcing a turnover on downs by the Browns on the game’s final drive. That improved Baltimore to 5-5 on the year, which is right back in the AFC playoff picture.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who controversially popularized the tush push as a go-to play, have also had some success before running fakes when opponents have been expecting it. But for Monken and the Ravens to bust their fake tush push out of the bag in a game-deciding moment (and getting a long touchdown run out of it to boot) was an entirely different level of impressive.